PhoenixDAO Hits Market Cap of $4.02 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $443,442.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 21% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.00879990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00101958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044452 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

