Phore (PHR) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $93,462.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,780,445 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

