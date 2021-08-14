Phore Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $24,425.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,783,323 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

