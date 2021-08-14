PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $120.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00008699 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,334.68 or 0.99968923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.00876896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

