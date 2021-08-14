PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.35

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $555,922.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,368,838 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

