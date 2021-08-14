Pigeoncoin (PGN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27,163.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $27,163.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

