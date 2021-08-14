Pigeoncoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $44,867.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005549 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

