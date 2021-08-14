Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $9.30 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $674,796.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.