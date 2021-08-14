PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 160.1% in July

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PHK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.18.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.