PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 160.1% in July

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PHK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
