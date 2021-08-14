PIN 1-Day Volume Tops $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

