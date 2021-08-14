Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,243.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $8,243.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.38 or 0.00419294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.00969722 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,161,124 coins and its circulating supply is 429,900,688 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

