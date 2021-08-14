Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PNFP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. 182,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

