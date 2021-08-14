Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYY. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

