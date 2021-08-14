Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $769.18 million and $1.87 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $4.15 or 0.00008785 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,518,829 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

