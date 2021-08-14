PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0511 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,542.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,717,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

