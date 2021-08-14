Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,122,100 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 7,395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,221.0 days.

PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

