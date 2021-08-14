PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and $262,518.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013510 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012613 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,766,262 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

