PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 54.5% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $8,592.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.37 or 0.01486514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00356523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00119800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

