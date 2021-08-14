Pizza One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001351 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $778.05 or 0.01657130 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

