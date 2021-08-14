Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $88.03. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 22,007 shares trading hands.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.