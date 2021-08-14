PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Tops $215,879.77

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. PKG Token has a total market cap of $215,879.77 and approximately $5,969.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00155566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,624.52 or 0.99774214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.73 or 0.00870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

