Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

