Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Hits $0.0852 on Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00154377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,019.18 or 0.99913548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.04 or 0.00871311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

