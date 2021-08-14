Playkey 1-Day Volume Tops $122,788.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $196,019.09 and approximately $122,788.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

