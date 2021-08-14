Playkey 1-Day Volume Tops $97,613.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $187,693.36 and $97,613.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

