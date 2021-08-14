Plian Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $123,772.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 833,427,641 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

