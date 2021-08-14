PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 4% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $714,552.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

