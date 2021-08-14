Pluton (PLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $323,546.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Pluton has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $323,546.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $5.44 or 0.00011578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

PLU is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

