PlutusDeFi Price Reaches $0.10 (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00875572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00103147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043753 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

