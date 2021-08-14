PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMVP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 303,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,172,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $221,651.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,771. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

