pNetwork Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $37.14 million and $19.61 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00874175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00105073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,964,519 coins and its circulating supply is 31,742,336 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

