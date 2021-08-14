POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0429

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. POA has a market cap of $12.48 million and $424,701.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,602,776 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
