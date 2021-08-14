POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PNT stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,744. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

