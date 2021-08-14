Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.01

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.01 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 168.93 ($2.21). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 199,588 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £505.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Simon Cordery bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

