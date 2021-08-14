Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded up 83.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001352 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $802.96 or 0.01713625 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

