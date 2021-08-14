Polkamarkets One Day Volume Reaches $479,189.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $479,189.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,065,897 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

