PolkaWar (PWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $349,383.00

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $349,383.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.