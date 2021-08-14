Polker (PKR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167,152.00

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $875,698.08 and approximately $167,152.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00155542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.21 or 1.00350337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00862850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,041,300 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.