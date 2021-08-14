Polychain Monsters Price Tops $14.81 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for $14.81 or 0.00031636 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,574,323 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,764 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

