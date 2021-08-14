Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $134.69 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $664,610.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $134.69 or 0.00286214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.