Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,751 shares of company stock worth $21,365,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Pool by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $4,846,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $485.21 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $495.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

