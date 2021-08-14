Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00009623 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00135262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00153861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.62 or 1.00079602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00873810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

