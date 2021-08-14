Populous (PPT) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Populous has a market capitalization of $154.14 million and $5.30 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006177 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

