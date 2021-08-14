Portion (PRT) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $5.78 million and $22,567.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.33 or 0.00886662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00102153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

