Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

PSTX opened at $8.80 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $546.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

