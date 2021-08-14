Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of PSTVY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.