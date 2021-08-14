PotCoin Price Hits $0.0175 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and $737.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.03 or 0.06935539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.37 or 0.01486514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00391324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00152958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.00577760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00356523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.02 or 0.00311148 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,544,458 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

