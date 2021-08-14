PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH opened at $51.46 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

