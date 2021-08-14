Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Tops $134.41 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $134.41 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.