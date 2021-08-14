PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after buying an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

